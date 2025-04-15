Fantasy Hockey
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Eichel (upper body) won't be in the lineup versus the Flames on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Eichel will miss his fourth straight game. His final chance to play before the playoffs will be versus Vancouver on Wednesday. Eichel has accumulated 27 goals, 93 points and 231 shots on net across 76 appearances this season. Once healthy, the 28-year-old Eichel will return to the top line and first power-play unit, bumping Brett Howden down the depth chart.

