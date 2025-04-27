Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Eichel headshot

Jack Eichel News: Records power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Eichel notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Prior to Saturday, Eichel had fallen flat this postseason. The helper was his first point in four playoff games, and he's added 11 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating while centering the top line as usual. With the Wild's top line and first power-play unit grabbing headlines, Eichel and the Golden Knights are fortunate to head back home with the series tied at 2-2. The 28-year-old will need to make an impact in the latter half of this series to avoid an early exit from the playoffs.

Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now