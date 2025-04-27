Jack Eichel News: Records power-play helper

Eichel notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Prior to Saturday, Eichel had fallen flat this postseason. The helper was his first point in four playoff games, and he's added 11 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating while centering the top line as usual. With the Wild's top line and first power-play unit grabbing headlines, Eichel and the Golden Knights are fortunate to head back home with the series tied at 2-2. The 28-year-old will need to make an impact in the latter half of this series to avoid an early exit from the playoffs.