Jack Eichel News: Two points in series-clinching win
Eichel produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Thursday in the Golden Knights' 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 6 of their first-round series.
After being held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the series, Eichel came to life as Vegas reeled off three straight wins to clinch a spot in the second round, racking up a goal and five points. The 28-year-old delivered a career-high 94 points over 77 regular-season appearances, and Eichel will need to stay hot as the Knights try to get past the Oilers to reach the Western Conference Finals.
