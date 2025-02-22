Fantasy Hockey
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Two snipes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hughes scored twice in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

Hughes scored a power-play goal at the 10:00 mark of the third period to get the Devils on the board, cutting the score to 2-1. He then cut it to 3-2 at 11:40 with a snap shot from the left circle after Matt Duchene replied to his first goal. Hughes leads the Devils with 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists), and he's in the NHL's top-10 scorers.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
