MacKinnon reached another gear in 2023-24 and had another outstanding performance this campaign. He sat out the final three contests of Colorado's regular-season schedule, which cost him a chance to claim his first Art Ross Trophy, but he had the most assists (84) and shots on net (320) in the league before his absence.

McDavid missed more games in 2024-25 than he has in a while, but fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned. His ability to stay healthy hasn't been much of an issue in the past, and he's still a strong bet to surpass the 100-point plateau while racking up shots on goal and power-play points. Since 2021-22, the 28-year-old center has led the league with 190 points with the man advantage. McDavid has consistently been one of the best point-per-game talents in the league and remains a set-it-and-forget-it selection at No. 1 overall.

With the 2024-25 NHL regular season drawing to a close, it's time to take a way-too-early look at what fantasy drafts could look like next campaign. First-round selections provide managers with a significant piece to build around. While injuries provide stumbling blocks and randomness, using a first-round pick on a high-risk, high-reward player who doesn't pan out won't necessarily result in a poor finish. However, savvy managers can mitigate the risks by choosing players with reliability and durability to blend with their statistical prowess.

Predicted 2025-26 Fantasy Hockey First Round Picks

1. Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon reached another gear in 2023-24 and had another outstanding performance this campaign. He sat out the final three contests of Colorado's regular-season schedule, which cost him a chance to claim his first Art Ross Trophy, but he had the most assists (84) and shots on net (320) in the league before his absence. Over the past two years, he has the second-most power-play points. MacKinnon's 10.0 shooting percentage in 2024-25 is in line with his career average (10.5), but returning to 40 to 50 tallies in 2025-26 is achievable with a little more puck luck.

3. Leon Draisaitl, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers

Like McDavid, Draisaitl dealt with more injury issues in 2024-25 than in previous seasons, but he shouldn't have an injury-prone label going into the 2025-26 campaign. Draisaitl has topped the 100-point plateau six times, including four straight seasons. He's reached the 50-goal mark on four occasions and is on track to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for the first time. Having eligibility as a winger gives him additional value.

4. Nikita Kucherov, RW, Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov has been healthy for three consecutive campaigns, and his fantasy stock has risen dramatically. He has been comfortably surpassing 100 points while topping 80 helpers twice and hitting 100 assists in 2023-24. Since the 2022-23 campaign, Kucherov has led the league in power-play points. Fantasy managers wouldn't be wrong to select him sooner, though, especially if a right-wing forward is an early roster priority.

5. Auston Matthews, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews lost some luster in 2024-25 while playing through a nagging upper-body injury. Falling from 69 goals in 2023-24 to 30-plus tallies is a significant drop, but the potential for a bounce-back showing is high because of his natural scoring ability and a propensity to fire shots on the net. If he does fall slightly in drafts, he could be a tremendous value addition.

6. Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Makar is still the best blueliner to take in fantasy and the only one worthy of going in the first round. Despite the injuries, Quinn Hughes had a great season, and Zach Werenski was excellent because he stayed healthy, but Makar remains the cream of the crop. The 25-year-old Makar has reached the 90-point plateau in consecutive seasons and finds the back of the net like a forward, hitting 30 for the first time in 2024-25. He also racks up shots, power-play points and blocks, giving him a tremendously high ceiling.

7. David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins

In a brutal season for the Bruins, Pastrnak was an offensive force. He has topped 40 goals and 100 points in three straight campaigns. Pastrnak has been credited with the most shots on target during those three years and is one of only two players with over 1,000, joining MacKinnon. The 28-year-old Pastrnak remains a valuable fantasy winger going into 2025-26.

8. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild

Before running into injury problems in late December, Kaprizov was one of just five players at 50 points. He had 23 goals and 27 assists in his first 34 outings. Going into 2024-25, Kaprizov hit the 40-goal mark in three straight seasons, topping 100 points once and getting 96 points in 2023-24. He might be one more shortened campaign away from being an injury risk, but he remains an incredibly productive player that some fantasy managers may forget about on draft day.

9. Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers

The Rangers earned the unfortunate distinction of being the fourth team in NHL history to miss the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy the year before. However, Panarin was a consistent offensive threat. He needs only one point in the team's regular-season finale to reach 90 for a fifth straight season. Since the 2021-22 campaign, he ranks sixth in points and fifth in power-play points. Panarin should remain a reliable producer in 2025-26.

10. Mitch Marner, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

After coming close in 2021-22 and 2022-23, Marner hit the 100-point plateau for the first time in his NHL career this season. Since the 2021-22 campaign, he has the eighth-most points in the league. His fantasy value will change if he leaves the Maple Leafs via free agency in the summer. Still, Marner's playmaking skills and ability to contribute in all situations make him an intriguing first-round talent.

11. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Dallas Stars

Rantanen's fantasy value has taken a hit away from the Avalanche. However, he has been better with Dallas after a brief stop with Carolina. He has been piling up assists at a rate on par with the highest of his career despite not seeing as much ice time as he did in Colorado. He still has considerable offensive ability, and fantasy managers won't have to deal with the uncertainty of free agency after Rantanen signed an eight-year contract to remain with the Stars.

12. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

If a goaltender is going to go in the first round, it should be Hellebuyck. He is a workhorse with consistently solid numbers. He will likely win his third Vezina Trophy and could receive attention for the Hart Trophy. Since the 2021-22 campaign, Hellebuyck has led the league in wins, shutouts and saves.

Honorable Mentions

Jack Eichel, C, Vegas Golden Knights: Eichel finally stayed healthy and predictably had a breakout performance, but a late-season injury could hurt his draft stock. He has first-round talent as a high-volume shot generator and an outstanding producer if fantasy managers believe he's turned the corner on his health issues.

Sam Reinhart, RW, Florida Panthers: Reinhart provides plenty of category coverage between goals, points, shots and hits to be worthy of first-round consideration. The drop in production compared to his career year in 2023-24 wasn't as pronounced as some pundits thought it would be.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW/RW, Florida Panthers: After being limited to 52 appearances in 2024-25, Tkachuk's fantasy value will probably decrease in the eyes of many potential fantasy managers. Still, he provides excellent category coverage and a high offensive ceiling.

Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils: Hughes has appeared in 62 games in consecutive seasons and has reached the 70-point mark on both occasions. He had 99 points in 2022-23 and possesses 100-point upside, but injury concerns are growing.