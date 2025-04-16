NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's a busier Wednesday for the NHL than usual, but there's a reason for that. The regular season ends Thursday, as in tomorrow. Thus, there are six NHL games Wednesday, the first starting at 7 p.m. ET. Some of these teams are playing their last game of the season. Here are my NHL DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Three teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Anaheim, whose season is ending, and Vegas and New Jersey, whose seasons are not ending. The Ducks are visiting the Jets, the Golden Knights are visiting the Canucks, and the Devils host the Red Wings. Of course, playoff plans could impact all three of those games. For example, why would the Jets risk Connor Hellebuyck against the Ducks?

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM at SAN ($8,400): The Oilers may not even be certain about who their goalie will be in the playoffs. Odds are we will not see crucial Edmonton players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in this one. However, the Sharks are the worst team in the NHL. They are definitely the worst defensively, but I'd argue they are also the worst offensively. San Jose and Nashville are neck-and-neck for last in goals per game. San Jose is at 2.57, while Nashville is at 2.56. However, the Sharks have averaged 2.2 fewer shots per contest than the Predators. Thus, whether it's Skinner or Calvin Pickard, it's looking good for the Edmonton starter.

Kevin Lankinen, VAN vs. VGK ($7,300): I'm projecting here. On the second leg of a back-to-back with nothing left to play for, it would be a surprise if the Golden Knights are in anything higher than second gear here. Vancouver has only allowed 26.8 shots on net per game. Over his last three starts, Lankinen has a 2.31 GAA and .930 save percentage. There's an opportunity here for Lankinen based on the particular details of this game, as opposed to a big-picture view of the matchup.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Viktor Arvidsson, EDM at SAN ($5,700): When the Oilers waved the white flag against the Kings in their last game, Arvidsson was still out there. In fact, he played 18:09 and put five shots on net against the team that ranks second in shots on net allowed per game. Arvidsson now has five goals on 32 shots on target over his last nine outings. The Sharks are not the Kings. They have allowed 31.8 shots on goal per contest and have a 3.79 GAA.

Nino Niederreiter, WPG vs. ANA ($3,900): I assume that even if the Jets are chilling out Wednesday to end the regular season, Niederreiter will be out there. He's not a star to be protected from potential injury in a meaningless game, you know? Niederreiter has two goals, two assists and 18 shots on net over his last six contests. The Ducks, on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, are going to finish last in shots on goal allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Red Wings at Devils

Marco Kasper (C - $4,600), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,300), Patrick Kane (W - $6,200)

No, this is not just me looking to stack a line from my beloved Red Wings for their last game of the season. They play Thursday as well, so this is me looking to stack a line from my beloved Red Wings for their second-to-last game of the season. I'm kidding. It may be a little late, but the Red Wings' offense is looking good, and the Devils are on the second day of a back-to-back. New Jersey doesn't have anything really left to play for, and I think a team that has had to deal with long-term injuries to Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton and Jacob Markstrom isn't going to mess around with health in Game 82.

Kasper is ending his rookie season on a high note. He has eight points in his last 11 games. Also, in each of his last two contests he's put five shots on target. With four goals in his last six outings, it seems like DeBrincat is gunning for his third 40-goal season. He has 37 with two games left, so it's plausible. The Michigan native has also put 235 shots on net on the campaign. Kudos to Kane for putting together an impressive run to end the season. He's tallied 20 points and 58 shots on net over his last 19 games. Also, even as the playoffs became unlikely, and then officially impossible, he kept going strong. Kane has eight points and 27 shots on net over his last nine games.

DEFENSEMEN

Brady Skjei, NAS vs. DAL ($4,700): Even though this season was a mess for Nashville, Skjei hasn't checked out. He has eight points and 21 shots on net over his last 11 games. The Stars have nothing to play for, they have started resting guys already, and the expectation is Casey DeSmith will start in net. Dallas is probably hoping he's not needed in the playoffs, as he's allowed 15 goals over his last three games.

Dylan DeMelo, WPG vs. ANA ($3,300): Why DeMelo of all the guys on the Jets' blue line? Well, Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk got rested in Winnipeg's last game. Also, while Dylan Samberg played, he was limited to under 15 minutes of action. DeMelo, on the other hand, played 23:30. He may only have 19 points this season, but he had 31 last season. The Ducks are going to end up in the bottom 10 in both GAA and shots on goal allowed per game. Of all the Winnipeg defensemen, I trust DeMelo's potential for ice time and activity the most.

