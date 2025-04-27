Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 12:18pm

Markstrom will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Sunday in Game 4, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom made 25 saves in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3. He has given the Devils a chance to win each game of the team's first-round playoff series while posting a 1-2 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .929 save percentage through three outings.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils

