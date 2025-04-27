Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Sunday
Markstrom will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Sunday in Game 4, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom made 25 saves in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3. He has given the Devils a chance to win each game of the team's first-round playoff series while posting a 1-2 record with a 2.08 GAA and a .929 save percentage through three outings.
