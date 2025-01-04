Fantasy Hockey
Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Deposits goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Schwartz scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Schwartz has five goals and two assists over his last six contests, which has made him one of the Kraken's best players in that span. The 32-year-old winger brought the Kraken within a goal with a third-period tally, but the comeback effort fell short. He's now at 13 goals, 26 points, 88 shots on net, 26 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 40 games. Schwartz is in the fourth season of a five-year deal, but if the Kraken can't gain ground in the playoff race, he'd likely net them a decent haul in a trade -- he's on pace for his best season since 2019-20.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
