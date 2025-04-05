Fantasy Hockey
Jaden Schwartz News: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Schwartz (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Sharks, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Schwartz was labeled a game-time decision, but he took warmups and is slated to play on a line with Chandler Stephenson and Jordan Eberle. Schwartz had not missed a game this season prior to Wednesday, which has allowed him to produced 46 points over 75 contests, his highest point output and most games played in four years with the Kraken.

