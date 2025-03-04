Jake Evans News: Secures four-year extension

Evans inked a four-year, $11.4 million contract extension with Montreal on Tuesday.

Evans was expected to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason but has instead tied himself to the Habs for another four years. Over his career, the 28-year-old winger has been unable to top the 30-point threshold but should be able to reach that mark this year, having generated 28 points in 61 appearances in 2024-25.