Category Targets: Under-The-Radar Adds for the New Year

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad. Happy New Year, everyone!

Radko Gudas, D, Ducks (27% rostered) for Hits/Blocks/PIM

Gudas won't contribute much offensively but has four assists in his last six games. He has only seven points, all of which are helpers, in 35 appearances this season. However, fantasy managers seeking a boost in banger leagues could add him during a busy four-game week for the Ducks. Gudas has amassed 112 hits, 77 blocked shots and 42 penalty minutes in 2024-25. Anaheim's offense has been unreliable, but the 34-year-old defender could be a solid pickup for physical categories.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Hockey Club (24% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Schmaltz has generated six goals and 13 points in 14 contests going into this week's action. He has registered two goals, five assists and 17 shots in his past seven outings. Schmaltz has two goals and two helpers during power plays over that span. He has bounced back from a rough patch in early November and should be rostered in more leagues, especially with Utah scheduled to play four times this week. Schmaltz is a fixture on the top line and the first power-play combination, and he's trending toward his second straight 60-plus point campaign.

Jonathan Drouin, LW, Avalanche (19% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/PP

Drouin has been limited to five appearances this season and has missed the past 16 contests due to an upper-body injury. However, he is close to returning to the lineup and could play as early as Tuesday versus Winnipeg. Drouin has showcased plenty of upside when he's played this campaign, collecting two goals, two assists, six shots and four blocks. The 29-year-old Drouin has spent most of his playing time alongside Nathan MacKinnon, making him an intriguing stash option heading into a three-game week for Colorado. If Drouin returns to action, stays healthy, skates in the top six and sees time on the top power-play unit, he will possess plenty of fantasy appeal.

Dmitri Voronkov, LW, Blue Jackets (17% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/PP

Voronkov's six-game point streak ended in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Boston, but he has accounted for five goals, five assists and 16 shots across his last seven contests. While his 22.6 shooting percentage is a concern, the 24-year-old winger has lived up to his offensive potential in 2024-25 while receiving an increased role. Voronkov is on pace for 30-plus goals and close to 60 points. He has meshed nicely on the top line with Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko, while providing three goals and one assist with the man advantage in his last seven outings.

Viktor Arvidsson, LW/RW, Oilers (17% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Arvidsson got off to a brutal start with Edmonton, posting two goals and three assists in 16 games before missing 15 contests due to injury. However, he has been better recently, supplying two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak. It's been tough sledding for any skater outside of Edmonton's top power-play group, but Arvidsson might be turning the corner. He has proven to be a productive player in previous seasons, and his reputation as a high-volume shooter should be beneficial to potential fantasy managers.

Michael Bunting, LW, Penguins (10% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/PP

Bunting has compiled seven goals and seven assists in his last 13 appearances. He has five goals and two helpers on the power play over that stretch. Bunting ranks second on the team with nine power-play points. He has netted four goals on eight shots during his three-game point spree. Bunting has recorded 76 shots and 43 hits in 37 games, adding to his fantasy appeal. Pittsburgh plays four times on the road this week, giving Bunting ample time to continue his red-hot play.

Justus Annunen, G, Predators (7% rostered) for Starts/Saves

Annunen has been superb with Nashville since being acquired from Colorado at the end of November. He has a 2-1-0 record with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage through four appearances. He has stopped 96 of 102 shots during that time. Annunen will probably get two starts this week due to a pair of back-to-back situations on the schedule for the Predators, putting him in position to play against Minnesota and Calgary. He stopped 44 shots in a 5-2 win over the Wild on April 4, 2024, and made 25 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Flames on March 12, 2024.

Jack Roslovic, C/RW, Hurricanes (6% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Roslovic has racked up seven goals, seven assists and 29 shots across his last 19 matches. He has been held off the scoresheet only seven times during that span. Roslovic has three goals on nine shots and three helpers during his four-game point spree. He is on pace for a career year offensively with a team-high 16 goals through 36 outings. Roslovic has been productive while skating on the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Carolina plays four times this week, granting the 27-year-old Roslovic plenty of opportunities to continue his successful season.

Morgan Geekie, C/RW, Bruins (4% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Geekie has seven goals, five assists and 37 shots over his past 15 games. He has displayed his consistency during that span, earning at least one point in eight appearances. Geekie continues to click with David Pastrnak at even strength and on the top power-play combination. Despite a sluggish start to 2024-25, the 26-year-old Geekie could flirt with the 20-goal plateau while contributing around 40 points. He also has 67 shots and 51 hits in 33 contests this campaign. Geekie's long-term fantasy appeal remains a work in progress, but he is worthy of a pickup going into a four-game week for Boston.

Jake Evans, C, Canadiens (4% rostered) for Goals/Points/Faceoffs

Evans has been tearing it up offensively, tallying eight goals and 16 points in his last 19 outings. He has five goals on eight shots and three assists as part of a six-game point spree. Evans' shooting percentage is unsustainable, but he has plenty of short-term fantasy appeal while he is rolling offensively. The 28-year-old sits third on the team with 19 even-strength points and ranks second on Montreal with 238 faceoff wins.