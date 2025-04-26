Jake Guentzel News: Big three-point effort carries win

Guentzel had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 victory over Florida in Game 3 on Saturday.

Guentzel scored from in front of the net 21 seconds into the third period, with the teams skating at 4-on-4 to put the Bolts up 3-1. Guentzel has two goals, two assists and 11 shots in three games this postseason. Florida leads the series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Monday night.