Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel News: Nets power-play marker in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Guentzel scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

While the Lightning were unable to advance out of the first round, Guentzel was fantastic this postseason. He put up three goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, six hits and a minus-3 rating over five playoff outings. This was the first season of his seven-year deal with the Lightning, and the winger was a factor in all situations. He set career highs in goals (41) and power-play points (28) while reaching the 80-point mark for the second time in nine years. Guentzel is a part of the Lightning's core and will be a big contributor again in 2025-26.

