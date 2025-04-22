Jake Guentzel News: Tallies on power play in loss

Guentzel scored a power-play goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Guentzel has scored four times over his last four games, including two power-play goals in that span. His first year with the Lightning saw the winger scored a career-best 41 goals while reaching the 80-point mark for the second time in his career. He's locked into a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit, so he should be a significant factor in the Lightning's offense during the playoffs.