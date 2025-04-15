Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake McCabe headshot

Jake McCabe Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 9:40am

McCabe (upper body) hasn't been ruled out yet for Toronto's regular-season finale versus Detroit on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

McCabe will miss his sixth straight game versus Buffalo on Tuesday, and he could be out for the team's regular-season finale if the Maple Leafs err on the side of caution. McCabe has accumulated two goals, 23 points, 74 shots on net, 135 blocked shots and 118 hits through 66 appearances this season.

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now