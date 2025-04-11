Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake McCabe headshot

Jake McCabe Injury: Won't play during back-to-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

McCabe (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined for the Leafs' next two outings, David Alter of The Hockey News reports Friday.

McCabe is still expected to return during the regular season, but will have just two games to do so after missing the upcoming two outings. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was contributing offensively with six assists in his last seven outings. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) also unavailable, the Leafs are expected to roll with five blueliners versus the Habs on Saturday.

Jake McCabe
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now