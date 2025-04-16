Jake Oettinger News: Can't shake skid in finale

Oettinger stopped 17 of 22 shots before he was pulled from Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Predators.

Oettinger probably shouldn't have been starting in the regular-season finale, but he got the nod anyway. He wasn't able to shake his recent skid, which is up to four straight losses (0-3-1), a span in which he's allowed 17 goals on 134 shots. Oettinger ends the regular season at 36-18-4, one win shy of his career high from 2022-23, and he also posted a 2.59 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 58 starts. He'll be the man between the pipes for the Stars' playoff run, which begins with Game 1 versus the Avalanche on Saturday.