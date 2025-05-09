Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are two games on Friday's NHL slate. The Panthers return to Florida down 2-0 to Toronto while Winnipeg hosts Dallas after losing the opener. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. TOR ($7,700): Bobrovsky has struggled so far this series by giving up nine goals on 50 shots after a regular season where he compiled a 33-19-2 record with five shutouts and 2.44 GAA. He needs to turn things around or Florida could find themselves on the brink of elimination.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at WPG ($7,500): Oettinger is 5-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .914 save percentage across eight playoff games. He was terrific on Wednesday as he turned back 29 shots in a 3-2 win over Winnipeg.

VALUE PLAYS

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG vs. DAL ($5,000): Namestnikov's value took a hit when Mark Scheifele returned for Game 1 as he returned to the second line, though he's still surrounded by strong linemates in Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti on his wings. He went scoreless on Wednesday, but picked up four points over the last three matchups against St. Louis.

Brad Marchand, FLA vs. TOR ($6,000): Marchand has been hot of late with six points from his last four playoff appearances, including a goal on Wednesday and two assists during Game 1.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars at Jets

Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,900), Roope Hintz (C - $6,500), Mikael Granlund (W - $5,500)

The Stars' top trio has been awesome the last two games highlighted by Rantanen's back-to-back hat tricks while Hintz has three goals and four assists through his last four matchups. And while Granlund has only posted a goal from the last three, yet he racked up 66 points during the regular season and plays with two excellent linemates.

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly, TOR at FLA ($5,200): Rielly has registered a goal and two assists over the last two. He may have only managed to find the back of the net seven times during the regular season, though he's already struck for three in the playoffs.

Seth Jones, FLA vs. TOR ($5,400): Jones has a goal and assist so far this series. He also quarterbacks Florida's lead power play, with both his points versus Toronto coming while up a man.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.