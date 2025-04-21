Jake Oettinger News: First goalie off Monday

Oettinger was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's Game 2, indicating he'll start in goal at home versus Colorado, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Oettinger gave up four goals on 23 shots (.826 save percentage) in Game 1 on Saturday but figures to remain the No. 1 option in the crease. Still, another bad outing could lead the Stars to at least consider giving Casey DeSmith a look. During the regular season, the 26-year-old Oettinger went 36-18-4 in 58 appearances, his third straight year reaching the 35-win threshold. That consistency has likely afforded him some leeway in the playoffs.