Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: First goalie off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 10:16am

Oettinger was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's Game 2, indicating he'll start in goal at home versus Colorado, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Oettinger gave up four goals on 23 shots (.826 save percentage) in Game 1 on Saturday but figures to remain the No. 1 option in the crease. Still, another bad outing could lead the Stars to at least consider giving Casey DeSmith a look. During the regular season, the 26-year-old Oettinger went 36-18-4 in 58 appearances, his third straight year reaching the 35-win threshold. That consistency has likely afforded him some leeway in the playoffs.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now