Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Sunday, May 11

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has a pair of playoff games on tap for Sunday. The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars meet at 4:30 p.m. ET on TBS/truTV/Max, as the series shifts to the Metroplex for Game 3 of that best-of-seven Western Conference series. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers play Game 4 of their Eastern Conference series in Sunrise at 7:30 p.m. ET, also on TBS/truTV/Max. We'll put together some parlay possibilities to try and build some bankroll for the rest of the playoffs. Let's get started.

Top off your bankroll thanks to sportsbook promos like this BetMGM bonus code offering $1,500 in bonus bets.

NHL Playoffs Sunday: Jets vs. Stars & Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Preview

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks. Here are our NHL Best Bets today, featuring expert NHL picks for an action-packed slate of games.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Game 3 Betting Predictions

The Stars picked up a 3-2 victory in Game 1, seizing home-ice advantage. However, in Game 2, the Jets looked like the team that won the Presidents' Trophy in the regular season.

Connor Hellebuyck turned aside all 21 shots he faced in Game 2 for his first shutout of the postseason. He received plentiful offensive support, too, as Gabriel Vilardi posted a power-play goal at 3:35 of the first period, while Nikolaj Ehlers staked him to a 2-0 lead with his first goal of the postseason at 7:07 of the first.

In the second period, Game 7 overtime hero Adam Lowry netted his fourth playoff goal with helpers to Dylan DeMelo and Nino Niederreiter. Ehlers was back in the third period with an empty-net goal to put a bow on the scoring, as Winnipeg wrapped up a tidy 4-0 win. Oddly enough, the Jets also topped the Stars 4-0 at American Airlines Center on April 10 in a key game down the stretch in the regular season.

Winnipeg had 25 shots on goal, while Dallas had 21. The Stars were much more efficient at the faceoff circle, posting a 57.1 percent mark. Dallas was 0-for-3 on the power play, while Winnipeg ended up going 1-for-5.

There were 13 total penalties handed out, with Dallas incurring seven infractions and 16 PIM. Both teams were good for 13 blocked shots as well.

The road team has won two of the previous three meetings in this series, with the Under going a whopping 10-0 across the past 10 meetings since Nov. 11, 2023. In fact, in that 10-game span, both teams are 5-5, and Winnipeg has outscored Dallas 25-17. That's just 2.5 goals per game for the Jets, and 1.7 GPG for the Stars, or 4.2 combined GPG.

Jake Oettinger stopped all 27 shots he faced in a 2-0 win on Nov. 28, 2023 against the Jets in Winnipeg, while Hellebuyck has a pair of shutouts against Dallas in the past three meetings since April 10. The Jets also blanked the Jets 3-0 in Dallas on April 11, 2024, but that was started by Laurent Brossoit.

The best play on the board might be the Under, so keep playing it until these teams combine for six or more goals. With Oettinger and Hellebuyck, that's unlikely. We'll side with the home side here, too, but it isn't nearly as favorable as the total.

Stars ML (-143 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-108 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Don't make any bets on your favorite sports betting apps without first consulting the latest NHL odds.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Game 4 Winning Strategies

The Maple Leafs headed to South Florida for Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, and the way things looked for a while, Toronto was headed for a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven set. Then, the alarm clock went off for the defending champs.

Matthew Knies scored just 23 seconds into the game, while John Tavares added a goal at 5:57. The Leafs not only had a 2-0 series lead, but a 2-0 advantage in Game 3. Aleksander Barkov netted a goal at 7:38 to slice the lead in half, and that's how things ended after 20 minutes.

Tavares was back with a power-play goal, his fifth of the playoffs, with the 10th helper of the postseason to Mitch Marner, while William Nylander had his ninth apple.

Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Jonah Gadjovich notched the next three goals, giving Florida a 4-3 lead heading to the third. Morgan Rielly forced overtime, as he leveled the scoring at 10:56 of the third, and that's how things stood, giving us the first overtime game of the series. It also insured a third consecutive one-goal game in this series.

Joseph Woll wasn't super effective, but he gave his team an opportunity to win. However, he was unable to keep the overtime winner out, as a puck was deflected in front of him, popping over his right shoulder and into the back of the net. Brad Marchand, a known Leafs killer, was good for the game-winning goal, while Dmitry Kulikov and Verhaeghe had the assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 31 shots, but he buckled down in the extra session. Still, he can be so much better, and his struggles are a concern for the defending champs.

Florida can level this series before it goes back to Toronto, and we've yet to see a blowout in this series. It's been tight. The Panthers were far more physical, posting 62 hits in Game 3, while the Leafs won 53.7 percent of the faceoffs. Toronto ate 20 pucks, while Florida had 14 blocked shots. The Leafs had the only power-play goal in Game 3, going 1-for-4, while the Panthers were 0-for-3.

Let's back the Panthers laying the goal and a half, as the best is yet to come for the home side. And, we'll go Over again, as that is the best bet of the two plays.

Panthers -1.5 (+136 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Top NHL Parlay Opportunities and Best Bets for Sunday

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+921 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-146) vs. Jets

Under 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Jets

Over 5.5 (-140) - Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Panthers -1.5 (+136) vs. Maple Leafs

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+297 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-146) vs. Jets

Panthers -1.5 (+136) vs. Maple Leafs

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+227 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-110) - Stars vs. Jets

Over 5.5 (-140) - Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

5-Leg NHL (Not-So) Crazy Parlay (+718 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 (-142) - Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Panthers +1.5 (-500) vs. Maple Leafs (alternate line)*

Jets +2.5 (-500) at Stars (alternate line)*

Under 7.5 (-520) - Jets at Stars*

Mikko Rantanen - Anytime Goal Scorer (+140)

*Never risk so much on a singular bet, only as part of a Same-Game (SGP) or multi-leg parlay, especially with promos or boosts.