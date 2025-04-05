Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start Sunday

Oettinger will defend the road net against Minnesota on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Oettinger will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Casey DeSmith occupied the home crease in Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Oettinger has stopped 180 of 190 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 36-15-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 54 appearances this season. Minnesota ranks 28th in the league with 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25.