Jake Oettinger headshot

Jake Oettinger News: Slated to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Oettinger will defend the road net against Minnesota on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Oettinger will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Casey DeSmith occupied the home crease in Saturday's game versus Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old Oettinger has stopped 180 of 190 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 36-15-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 54 appearances this season. Minnesota ranks 28th in the league with 2.68 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jake Oettinger
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
