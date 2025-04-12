Jake Walman Injury: Won't play Sunday

Walman (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus the Jets, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Walman will miss his third straight game with the injury, but previous reports suggested he'd be able to return by Monday's game versus the Kings. With Walman still out, look for Cam Dineen to draw into the lineup, as the Oilers are also missing Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed).