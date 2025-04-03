Jake Walman News: Earns assist against former team

Walman supplied an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Walman made his first return to San Jose since the Sharks dealt him to the Oilers ahead of the trade deadline. He was able to get on the scoresheet and is up to seven points through 13 appearances with his new team. Overall, the defenseman has 39 points (eight on the power play), 155 shots on net, 142 blocked shots, 57 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 63 outings this season.