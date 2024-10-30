Jakob Chychrun Injury: Considered day-to-day

Chychrun (upper body) was labeled day-to-day by coach Spencer Carbery on Wednesday, Ethan Cadeaux of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Chychrun's status for Thursday's clash with Montreal remains unclear, as the team is still evaluating his upper-body injury. The 26-year-old blueliner is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign with two goals and two assists in eight outings -- though he has yet to produce with the man advantage despite averaging 1:35 of power-play ice time. Still, Chychrun remains on pace for a second straight 40-point campaign, assuming he doesn't miss any significant time.