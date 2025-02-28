NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week

This article is part of our NHL Barometer series.

Phillip Danault , C, LA: Danault is experiencing an uptick in offensive production, helping to make up for a very slow start. He has seven points in five February games, giving the Kings' second-line center 30 points (five goals, 25 helpers) with 80 shots on net, 59 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 53 games this season. The production is not elite, but if his resurgence is for real, Danault could top 40 points for the fourth straight season since coming to Los Angeles as a free agent from Montreal.

Tomas Hertl , C, LV: Hertl is rolling out in the desert. He has scored in back-to-back contests and has 11 goals in 15 games dating back to Jan. 12. On the season, Hertl, who came over to Vegas at the trade deadline last season from San Jose, has 22 goals, 43 points (18 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 77 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 57 appearances. Hertl gives the Knights a solid one-two punch down the middle with Jack Eichel .

This week's article includes Danault heating up LA, Chychrun rolling in DC, DeSmith a perfect fit, Okay Big D, Kuz settling in nicely in Philly, Fox down on Broadway and Letang struggling in the Steel City.

First Liners (Risers)

Dylan Guenther, LW, UTAH: Guenther has returned on fire after missing three weeks with a lower-body injury. He's scored five times and added four assists over six games in February, and three of his goals this month have secured victories for Utah. The 21-year-old winger is up to 21 tallies, 22 assists, 126 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across a career-high 46 appearances. In fact, all those numbers are new career-highs for the ninth overall pick in 2021 draft. He is clearly a cornerstone for Utah.

Marcus Foligno, LW, MIN: When you think of offense, Foligno's name is not one that normally comes to mind. But he has raised his game recently, helping the Wild deal with absence of Kirill Kaprizov, who will be sidelined for an undetermined period. Foligno scored again Saturday and is now up to 11 goals this year, five of which have come over his last nine outings. This is the third straight season that Foligno has either 21 or 22 points, but with 20-plus games remaining, 30-plus points is in reach for just the second time in his career.

Jakob Chychrun, D, WSH: Chychrun was traded to the Capitals in exchange for Nick Jensen and a 2026 third-round pick during the summer. That trade looks like Grand Theft Auto to date for Washington. Chychrun has been on fire recently with four goals, six points and 14 shots in his last four outings. The pending unrestricted free agent paces all Capitals defensemen with 17 goals and 38 points in 51 games this season, giving the team a second offensive option to go with John Carlson.

Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF: Buffalo's captain, Dahlin, has been on a roll. He extended his point streak to six games Saturday with a pair of goals, a stretch in which he's amassed three goals and 11 points with 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, nine hits and a plus-7 rating. Dahlin is averaging close to a point a game, as he is now up to nine markers and 37 helpers in 47 contests after posting 73 and 59, respectively, the last two seasons. He also was a key member of Team Sweden as his game continues to grow.

Casey DeSmith, G, DAL: DeSmith has been the perfect back up and then some to Jake Oettinger in Dallas. Since Dec. 1, DeSmith has been elite – he's 8-2-0 with a .925 save percentage, a 2.25 goals-against average (GAA) and one shutout. Oettinger is still the No. 1 netminder, but DeSmith is a perfect option in daily leagues when he is between the pipes. He was very good his first four years in Pittsburgh before struggling somewhat his next two seasons, but he has more than righted the ship with the Stars.

Kevin Lankinen, G, VAN: Lankinen parlayed a one-year deal with Vancouver signed late in training camp into a five-year, $22.5 million contract with the Canucks this month. He earned that extension by providing the team with solid netminder help, making up for the absence of Thatcher Demko, who could be on his way out of town. Lankinen is 3-1-1 with nine goals allowed over his last five outings, and he's at a 19-9-7 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 contests.

Others include Dylan Strome, J.T. Miller, Barrett Hayton, Matvei Michkov, Frank Vatrano, Alex Ovechkin, Kevin Fiala, Jake Sanderson, Darcy Kuemper, Adin Hill and Logan Thompson.

Buy Low

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, PHI: Kuzmenko, just like he did in Calgary after he arrived from Vancouver last season, is excelling in Philly after coming over in a trade. He has a goal and an assist his first two games in the black and orange, and has put up six points (three goals, three assists) and 12 shots in his last five games overall. Kuzmenko burst on the scene with 74 points his first season as a Canuck, but his shooting percentage regressed to the norm and his lack of defense landed him on the bench. He gets another second chance; this is time in the City of Brotherly Love.

Training Room (Injuries)

Adam Fox, D, NYR: Fox, injured Tuesday when he landed on his left shoulder, will be sidelined for "little bit." The exact length of his absence has not been announced, but he certainly will miss the next two to three weeks with the expectation that he will be back for the stretch run. The injury interrupts his seven-game scoring streak (two goals, eight points) and could put a major crimp in New York's playoff hopes. Fox has five goals and 48 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25 with his 43 assists leading the Blueshirts.

Others include Kirill Marchenko (surgery for broken jaw, was projected to miss at least a month, returned to action this past weekend), Matthew Tkachuk (undisclosed, injured in 4 Nations Face-Off, length of absence undetermined), Brady Tkachuk (lower body, missed second straight game Wednesday after being injured in 4 Nations Face-Off), Quinn Hughes (oblique, skated in pregame Wednesday, meaning he should be active relatively shortly) and John Gibson (upper body, injured Saturday, missed second straight game Tuesday).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Max Domi, C, TOR: Domi failed to light the lamp again Sunday and Tuesday, extending his goal drought to 25 games without scoring. During that span, he has added 11 assists, 37 shots on net and a minus-1 rating. The extended absence of bulging the twine has limited Domi to just three tallies on the season to go along with 19 helpers. As Toronto makes their late-season push to hold off Florida and Tampa Bay to win the Atlantic Division, a bit more help from Domi in the scoring columns certainly would be appreciated.

Ivan Barbashev, LW, LV: When I profiled Barbashev a few weeks ago, my expectation was it would come back to bite me and I would have egg on my face. Unfortunately for those who have him on their rosters, this has not been the case. Barbashev's goal Saturday was his first since Dec. 14. He had been limited to four assists over 15 outings since he returned from an upper-body injury in mid-January. He still is skating on the second line but he has not been able to replicate the success he was having prior to the injury.

Petr Mrazek, G, CHI: Mrazek gave Chicago a chance to win on most nights last season. The defense in front of Mrazek has done him few favors this season, but his own play has been less than optimal. Mrazek has allowed at least four goals in five of his last eight outings as his game continues to go south. The 33-year-old netminder now has a 10-19-2 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 32 appearances this season.

Others include Bo Horvat, Philipp Kurashev, Chris Kreider, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jake Allen and Joel Hofer.

Sell High

Kris Letang, D, PIT: Letang's inclusion here is mainly due to name recognition, as he has basically been a third or fourth d-man in most league formats. He ended a 21-game goalless drought with his first-period marker Saturday, bringing him to eight tallies and 21 points in 51 appearances this season. The addition last year of Erik Karlsson to the Penguins' blue line certainly has had an adverse effect on Letang's usage and production.