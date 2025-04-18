Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Wallstedt was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday.

Wallstedt struggled at the NHL level early in the season, going 0-2-0, allowing eight goals on 51 shots (.843 save percentage). The 22-year-old, who is considered the Wild's goaltender of the future, went 9-14-4 with a 3.59 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 27 AHL appearances. He will be the third goaltender as Filip Gustavsson will start with Marc-Andre Fleury as his backup, barring any injuries, through the playoffs.

Minnesota Wild
