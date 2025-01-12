NHL Best Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, January 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for

Sunday, Jan. 12

We have just five games on the schedule for Sunday, with the Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings meeting at 3:00 p.m. ET. That game can be viewed on NHL Network, as the Red Wings battle for their seventh consecutive victory. It would be the team's longest win streak since Jan. 12-23, 2012, when it last won seven straight outings. We'll put together a few parlay opportunities to build that bankroll for the home stretch. Let's get started.

Seattle Kraken at Detroit Red Wings

The Kraken (18-22-3) and the Red Wings (19-18-4) square off at Little Caesars Arena at 3 p.m. E. The game can be viewed or streamed on the NHL Network.

Seattle trailed 2-0 after the first period in Buffalo on Saturday, as Joey Daccord let in one regular-strength goal and a power-play marker. However, the Kraken scored six unanswered goals to win 6-2, as Ryker Evans, Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Kaapo Kakko scored even-strength goals, Kakko also added a power-play goal, and Brandon Tanev dropped one in the empty net.

The Kraken are still just 1-3-1 in the past five games and 3-8-1 across the previous 12 outings. The over is 7-2 in the past nine games since Dec. 21, too.

For the Red Wings, they're on a six-game win streak, outscoring the competition 25-15, and the over is 6-1 in the past seven games.

The road team has won the past three in the series, with each game ending in overtime. Four of the six all-time meetings have gone to overtime or a shootout, with the over 4-0-2 in the series since Seattle came into the league.

Let's back the Red Wings, especially since Philipp Grubauer is expected to be in net for the Kraken, as he is just 5-13-1 with a 3.62 GAA and .875 save percentage this season. We'll go over, too, based on the trends for both teams, as well as the series history.

Red Wings ML (-146 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes

The Ducks (17-20-5) and the Hurricanes (26-15-2) square off at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. at 5 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Anaheim has been a thorn in the side of Carolina in recent seasons, winning three of the past four meetings, cashing as an underdog of +251 or higher in each of those wins. Anaheim has won five of the past eight in the series since Oct. 18, 2019, too, outscoring Carolina 25-24. The over is 4-1 in the past five meetings in the series, too.

The Ducks have been trash on the road trip, falling 6-2 in St. Louis on Thursday, while dropping a 6-0 game in Philadelphia on Saturday. Now, they face the Hurricanes on no rest. If you were thinking of backing the Ducks based on their recent history against the Canes, think again.

Carolina has won three in a row at home, including a 2-0 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on a snowy and icy night in Raleigh on Friday, as Dustin Tokarski pitched the shutout. Before that, the Canes doubled up the Maple Leafs 6-3 behind Pyotr Kochetkov Thursday.

Carolina has had trouble stacking wins lately, but it is 5-2-1 in the past eight games, and it finally might be coming back alive. We obviously can't play the Canes on the Moneyline, as they'll cost you well more than three times your potential return. Based on the dominance of the Ducks in this series, let's take a chance on Anaheim +2.5 (-130) at BetMGM on the alternate line. And, we'll go with the Under, based on Anaheim's recent offensive struggles.

Ducks +2.5 (-130 at BetMGM)

Under 6.5 Goals (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

The Wild (27-12-4) and Golden Knights (28-11-3) square off at The Fortress on Sunday night, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

These teams met in the Twin Cities on Dec. 15, with the Golden Knights edging the Wild 3-2 as an underdog (-103) as the under (5.5) cashed. Vegas has won six of the past seven meetings in this series.

Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring just 90 seconds into that Dec. 15 game, but Victor Olofsson notched a power-play goal to even things up after 20. Shea Theodore made it 2-1, and Kaprizov answered back at 16:56 of the second with helpers to Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello. However, Olofsson notched the game-winner at 3:49 of the third period with apples to William Karlsson and Pavel Dorofeyev, as the under held on. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves to outduel Jesper Wallstedt.

Vegas is a little on the expensive side, but based on its dominance in the series, roll with the home team. And the over is 3-1 in the past four battles on The Strip, so let's go high here.

Golden Knights ML (-170 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-125 at Caesars Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

6-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+2103 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-134) - Red Wings vs. Kraken

Red Wings ML (-146) vs. Kraken

Ducks +2.5 (-140) at Hurricanes

Under 5.5 Goals (+112) - Ducks at Hurricanes

Over 5.5 Goals (-134) - Golden Knights at Wild

Golden Knights ML (-178) vs. Wild

3-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+546 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 5.5 Goals (-134) - Red Wings vs. Kraken

Under 5.5 Goals (+112) - Ducks at Hurricanes

Over 5.5 Goals (-134) - Golden Knights at Wild

3-Leg NHL Favorites/Moneyline Parlay (+215 at FanDuel Sportsbook)