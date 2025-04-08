Jimmy Vesey News: Gets on scoresheet with tying goal

Vesey scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Vesey has played in four of the last five games as injuries mount for the Avalanche late in the season. This goal was his first point in seven appearances since he was traded from the Rangers. For the season, the veteran winger has five goals, two assists, 35 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating over 40 appearances, primarily filling a bottom-six role with both teams he's played for in 2024-25.