Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Vesey headshot

Jimmy Vesey News: Gets on scoresheet with tying goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Vesey scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Vesey has played in four of the last five games as injuries mount for the Avalanche late in the season. This goal was his first point in seven appearances since he was traded from the Rangers. For the season, the veteran winger has five goals, two assists, 35 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-4 rating over 40 appearances, primarily filling a bottom-six role with both teams he's played for in 2024-25.

Jimmy Vesey
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now