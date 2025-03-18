Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hanley headshot

Joel Hanley News: Top-pair minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Hanley fired one shot on goal and delivered three hits in 18:07 of ice time during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hanley has been playing as a complement to Mackenzie Weegar on Calgary's top defensive pair, but the offensive production has not been there. The 33-year-old has just one goal and four assists on the season. It's hard to expect too much more -- Hanley has never had more than two goals or eight points in any season in his NHL career.

Joel Hanley
Calgary Flames
