Joel Hanley News: Top-pair minutes in loss
Hanley fired one shot on goal and delivered three hits in 18:07 of ice time during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Hanley has been playing as a complement to Mackenzie Weegar on Calgary's top defensive pair, but the offensive production has not been there. The 33-year-old has just one goal and four assists on the season. It's hard to expect too much more -- Hanley has never had more than two goals or eight points in any season in his NHL career.
