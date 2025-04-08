Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Starting consecutive days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Daccord will protect the road goal versus Utah on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Daccord stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings, and he'll now play consecutive days. Philipp Grubauer (illness) is unavailable, while Victor Ostman will serve as the backup goalie after receiving an emergency call-up. Daccord has allowed just two goals during his current three game-winning streak.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now