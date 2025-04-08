Joey Daccord News: Starting consecutive days

Daccord will protect the road goal versus Utah on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Daccord stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings, and he'll now play consecutive days. Philipp Grubauer (illness) is unavailable, while Victor Ostman will serve as the backup goalie after receiving an emergency call-up. Daccord has allowed just two goals during his current three game-winning streak.