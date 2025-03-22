Fantasy Hockey
John Tavares headshot

John Tavares News: Three-game, five-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Tavares scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

He fired a wrist shot from the slot on the power play. It was Tavares' 30th goal of the season. He's the fifth player in Leafs' history to put up a 30-goal season at aged 34 or older. That list is comprised of Mats Sundin (32 in 2007-08 and 31 in 2005-06), Mike Gartner (35; 1995-96), Norm Ullman (34; 1970-71) and Alexander Mogiliny (33; 2022-23). Tavares is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes three goals.

