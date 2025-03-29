Jonas Johansson News: Difference-maker in win

Johansson made 35 saves in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was a tight contest, and Johansson shut the door with some big saves in the third period, especially on the 6-on-5 at the end of the game. He has appeared in three games in March, delivering a 2-0-1 record with eight goals allowed. It's tough for him to get into a groove when he plays sporadic minutes, but that could change down the stretch, depending on Tampa Bay's playoff positioning. The Bolts will do what they can to rest Vasilevskiy heading into the postseason, and that means Johansson could be front and center in the blue paint.