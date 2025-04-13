Jonas Johansson News: Gives up four goals in win

Johansson stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Johansson had some trouble with a strong offense, but the Lightning gave him plenty of support. Johansson is 3-0-2 with 14 goals allowed over his last five contests, providing decent performances in the backup role behind Andrei Vasilevskiy. For the season, Johansson is at 9-5-3 with a 3.08 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 18 appearances. The Lightning have two games left in the regular season, and it's possible the 29-year-old will start one of them, though that's not yet confirmed.