Jonas Johansson News: Not with team on road trip

Johansson returned to Tampa Bay because of a family matter, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports Saturday.

Johansson won't be an option for Saturday's clash in Utah, and he presumably also won't participate in Sunday's game in Vegas. After those road matches, the Lightning will return to Tampa Bay and host the Penguins on Tuesday. Johansson has a 7-5-2 record, 3.12 GAA and .896 save percentage in 15 appearances in 2024-25.