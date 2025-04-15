Jonatan Berggren News: One of each Monday

Berggren scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Berggren ended a 12-game goal drought Monday, a span in which he was a healthy scratch five times while adding just one assist, 12 shots and 24 hits. The 24-year-old has moved around the lineup at times and was on the top line at even strength Monday, though he saw just 12:38 of ice time. He's mostly been a bottom-six forward, earning 11 goals, 22 points, 88 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-13 rating over 73 appearances.