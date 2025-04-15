Jonny Brodzinski News: Adds insurance tally

Brodzinski scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Brodzinski has scored five times and added an assist over his last 12 contests. The 31-year-old has held a spot in the lineup regularly since the start of February, and he's been a versatile veteran forward. He's matched his career high of 19 points from last year while adding 73 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.