Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonny Brodzinski headshot

Jonny Brodzinski News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Brodzinski scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Brodzinski has scored five times and added an assist over his last 12 contests. The 31-year-old has held a spot in the lineup regularly since the start of February, and he's been a versatile veteran forward. He's matched his career high of 19 points from last year while adding 73 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-6 rating through 50 appearances.

Jonny Brodzinski
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now