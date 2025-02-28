NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games in the NHL on Friday. The Rangers host Toronto, Los Angeles travels to Dallas and Colorado is home to Minnesota. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at NYR ($8,000): Stolarz was sensational Tuesday despite allowing four goals against the Bruins as he preserved Toronto's 5-4 OT win. He's also been one of the NHL's better goalies this season with a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL vs. MIN ($7,800): Blackwood will face a tired Minnesota team on Friday after the Wild played in Utah Thursday. He's been a stud since joining the Avs going 15-7-2 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.12 GAA and .922 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS

Jonny Brodzinski, NYR vs. TOR ($4,300): Brodzinski has posted three goals and two assists in his last seven games, including a three-point effort Tuesday. He's also recently been placed alongside Mika Zibanejad during five-on-five situations.

Nicholas Robertson, TOR at NYR ($4,700): Robertson has been on fire of late with three goals in his last two. He's also been prolific on the road with 14 of his 16 points - and 10 of 11 goals - coming away from home.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Maple Leafs at Rangers

Matthew Knies (W - $6,200), Auston Matthews (C - $8,700), Mitch Marner (W - $7,400)

The Leafs' top line has recently been on fire. Knies has recorded five goals and five assists across his last 10 games while Matthews has found the back of the net seven times alongside 10 helpers from his last 14. Marner is tied for fifth in NHL scoring with 73 points, including a pair of goals Tuesday in a 5-4 comeback victory.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandt Clarke, LA at DAL ($5,400): Clarke should be targeted if Drew Doughty remains out of action with a lower-body injury. He regained his place on LA's lead man-advantage Wednesday where he logged 4:04. Clarke has also managed 25 points on the year.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. LA ($6,100): Harley has been a force for the Stars since Miro Heiskanen went on the shelf with a knee injury and has taken over quarterbacking Dallas's first power play with a combined eight points in eight, including three while up a man.

