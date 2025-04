Eberle notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Eberle has a helper in three of the last four contests. The 34-year-old set up a Jaden Schwartz tally in the second period to open the scoring. Eberle is up to 25 points, 63 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across 41 appearances in a top-six role.