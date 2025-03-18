Jordan Eberle News: Nets game-tying goal

Eberle scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Eberle potted the game-tying tally at 5:55 of the second period, and the Kraken took the lead 26 seconds later. The 34-year-old Eberle is on a five-game point streak, earning two goals and six assists in that span. He's looking sharp in a middle-six role with power-play time, so fantasy managers can consider him if they need a boost on offense. For the season, Eberle has eight goals, 21 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 29 appearances.