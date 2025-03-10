Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Eberle headshot

Jordan Eberle News: Tallies first goal since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Eberle netted a goal and took three shots on target in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

After missing 40 games while recovering from pelvis surgery, Eberle found the back of the net for the first time since the injury. Overall, the 34-year-old winger has seven goals, 14 points and 39 shots on net in 25 appearances this season. Eberle is slowly finding his stride again with three points in his last five games. He also recently moved up to Seattle's second line to skate alongside Chandler Stephenson and Eeli Tolvanen. If Eberle can maintain some of the consistency he has found, he can add value to any lineup in deeper leagues with the fantasy playoffs approaching.

