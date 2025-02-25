Josh Anderson Injury: Getting evaluated

Anderson is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Anderson went face first into the boards during the third period. He needed some help to the locker room but was able to skate off on his own. If the 30-year-old winger can't play Thursday versus the Sharks, the Canadiens may need to call up a forward unless Kirby Dach (lower body) or Michael Pezzetta (lower body) get cleared to play.