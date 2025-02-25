Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Anderson headshot

Josh Anderson Injury: Getting evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Anderson is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Per Eric Engels of Sportsnet, Anderson went face first into the boards during the third period. He needed some help to the locker room but was able to skate off on his own. If the 30-year-old winger can't play Thursday versus the Sharks, the Canadiens may need to call up a forward unless Kirby Dach (lower body) or Michael Pezzetta (lower body) get cleared to play.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now