Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Anderson headshot

Josh Anderson News: Adds helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Anderson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and six PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.

While Anderson was a bit aggressive in this contest, two of his penalties were offset by a coincidental penalty to the Capitals, and one of those instances was at the end of the game. The assist ended Anderson's five-game point drought. The winger had 27 points, 109 shots, 176 hits, 90 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 81 regular-season outings and will continue to play in a middle-six capacity in the postseason.

Josh Anderson
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now