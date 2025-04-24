Josh Anderson News: Adds helper in loss

Anderson recorded an assist, two shots on goal, six hits and six PIM in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.

While Anderson was a bit aggressive in this contest, two of his penalties were offset by a coincidental penalty to the Capitals, and one of those instances was at the end of the game. The assist ended Anderson's five-game point drought. The winger had 27 points, 109 shots, 176 hits, 90 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 81 regular-season outings and will continue to play in a middle-six capacity in the postseason.