Josh Mahura News: Puts up helper Sunday

Mahura logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Mahura ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 26-year-old continues to fill a third-pairing role, and given Seattle's inconsistent offense as a team, Mahura shouldn't be expected to be a big contributor. He's produced seven assists, 49 shots on net, 63 hits and 37 blocked shots across 47 appearances this season.