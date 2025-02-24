Josh Mahura News: Puts up helper Sunday
Mahura logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.
Mahura ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 26-year-old continues to fill a third-pairing role, and given Seattle's inconsistent offense as a team, Mahura shouldn't be expected to be a big contributor. He's produced seven assists, 49 shots on net, 63 hits and 37 blocked shots across 47 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now