Josh Manson Injury: Staying back in Colorado

Manson (upper body) will not be in the Avs' two-game road trip, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Friday.

Manson has been out of action since March 14 versus the Flames, a stretch of 13 games on the shelf that will now reach at least 15 before he is cleared to play. With Cale Makar (rest) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body) also not making the trip, the Avs will turn to youngsters Keaton Middleton and either Jack Ahcan or Wyatt Aamodt to fill out the lineup.