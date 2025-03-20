Josh Morrissey News: Two points in overtime win

Morrissey scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Morrissey tied the game at 2-2 with a second-period tally, and he also helped out on Kyle Connor's game-winning goal 1:13 into the extra session. Prior to Thursday, Morrissey was in an unusually quiet stretch -- he had just one helper over his previous five contests. The star defenseman is up to 11 goals, 54 points, 147 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 42 hits and a plus-13 rating through 69 outings overall.