Juraj Slafkovsky

Juraj Slafkovsky News: First goal of postseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:32am

Slafkovsky scored a goal on five shots and recorded three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3.

Slafkovsky earned his first career NHL postseason point in his third appearance. The 21-year-old winger has 14 shots on goal through his first three playoff outings. He posted a career-best 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 79 games during the 2024-25 regular season.

Juraj Slafkovsky
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
