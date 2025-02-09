Fantasy Hockey
Justin Danforth

Justin Danforth News: Lights lamp again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Danforth scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Danforth has four points over his last seven outings, and he's scored in back-to-back games. His tally gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead in the first period. Danforth is up to five goals, 12 points, 59 shots on net, 76 hits and 36 blocked shots over 35 appearances. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes while Columbus' center depth is thin.

Justin Danforth
Columbus Blue Jackets
