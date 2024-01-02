DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

After Seattle earned a 3-0 victory over Vegas in the Winter Classic on New Year's Day, the NHL is set for its first packed night of 2024. There will be 13 games tonight, so let's comb through the mountain of options available to you and offer some recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Kraken and the Golden Knights are both off tonight, so all 26 squads playing are rested, though Washington and Toronto are each in the first half of a back-to-back set. That's particularly noteworthy for the Maple Leafs, who sent struggling goaltender Ilya Samsonov to AHL Toronto on Monday after he successfully cleared waivers and summoned 22-year-old netminder Dennis Hildeby in a corresponding move.

The young goalie has shown promise this year, posting a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 15 AHL contests, and will almost certainly make his NHL debut in one of Toronto's next two games, given the schedule. Martin Jones will probably draw LA tonight while Hildeby will get to face the easier Ducks on Wednesday, but at the time of writing, nothing is set in stone, so it's worth keeping an eye on the situation and what results he produces. With Joseph Woll (ankle) still recovering, Hildeby has an opportunity to get a decent amount of playing time if he's able to adapt quickly to the NHL.

GOALIES

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. CHI ($8,400): Saros is a risky pick. He has a 15-13-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage in 29 contests this year and has struggled recently, allowing 13 goals over his last three outings. The fact that he's worthy of recommendation anyway speaks to how dreadful the Blackhawks' offense is. Chicago ranks 30th offensively with just 2.42 goals per game, and their situation has descended further because Tyler Johnson (foot) and Taylor Raddysh (groin) were both hurt recently and placed on injured reserve, making the Blackhawks' already thin forward corps even more barren.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. PHI ($8,200): Skinner's 2.81 GAA and .892 save percentage in 25 contests this season certainly isn't impressive, but his averages are still being dragged down by his horrible start to the campaign. Dating back to Nov. 11, Skinner has a 13-4-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .910 save percentage in 17 contests, making him a far better pick for his price given the Oilers' fantastic offense.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. WAS ($7,900): Jarry is having a solid campaign with an 11-11-2 record, 2.47 GAA and .916 save percentage through 24 games. He's also won his last two outings while saving 47 of 49 shots (.959 save percentage). Washington ranks 31st offensively with 2.29 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for the netminder.

VALUE PLAYS

Morgan Geekie, BOS at CLM ($4,400): Geekie has been getting an opportunity on the Bruins' top line and first power-play unit, averaging 17:22 of ice time over his last 10 contests. He's taking full advantage of the opportunity, providing four goals and eight points over that span, including four points on the power play.

Conor Garland, VAN vs. OTT ($4,300): Garland has elevated his game lately, collecting a goal and seven points over his last seven contests. The Senators are a poor team defensively, allowing an average of 3.50 goals per game, so Garland is in a strong position to continue that hot streak.

Justin Danforth, CLM vs. BOS ($3,900): Danforth has been okay this season, but not great, scoring nine goals and 18 points in 38 appearances in 2023-24. However, he's on a roll, recording a point in each of his last four games (two goals, two assists), which makes him a pretty solid selection currently.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Islanders

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,800), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,500), Jonathan Drouin (W - $3,500)

MacKinnon saw his 19-game scoring streak come to an end Friday, but clearly, that didn't deter him because he went right back to work Sunday and provided two assists in the Avalanche's 3-1 victory over San Jose. With 19 goals and 58 points through 37 games this year, he's simply one of the best forwards available.

That success has overshadowed Rantanen, but the 27-year-old winger is having a great campaign too, supplying 19 goals and 45 points in 37 outings, including seven goals and 14 points over his last 10 contests.

Taking Drouin to round out the line isn't a bad idea. He's been providing solid value lately with two goals and eight points in his last nine appearances.

Hurricanes at Rangers

Sebastian Aho (C - $7,100), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $5,400), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $4,700)

It's hard to top MacKinnon in terms of raw output, but you could make a strong argument that Aho provides more value at his current price point. At the least, Aho has done so recently, contributing an unreal 11 points (two goals) over his last three outings. The 26-year-old is having a strong season too with 15 goals and 42 points through 34 games.

Svechnikov is just as hot, entering Tuesday's action on a four-game multi-point streak in which he's collected four goals and five assists. Teravainen isn't doing nearly as well with 13 goals and 21 points in 37 appearances in 2023-24, but he's surpassed the 60-point milestone on four occasions in his career, making the 29-year-old an interesting selection given his price and position on the top line.

Red Wings at Sharks

J.T. Compher (C - $4,300), Alex DeBrincat (W - $7,100), Patrick Kane (W - $6,500)

Compher is on a three-game scoring streak, making him a solid play for his price. He's not the highlight of this line, though. DeBrincat has been far more effective, providing four goals and 12 points over his last 12 outings, bringing him up to 17 tallies and 38 points in 37 outings in 2023-24.

Kane has fit right in with the Red Wings too, collecting six goals and 13 points in 13 appearances since making his season debut. If he keeps playing like this, Kane won't be available at his present price for much longer.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings are up against the weakest defense in the league in the Sharks, who have allowed 4.05 goals per game this year.

DEFENSEMEN

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. TBL ($6,500): Morrissey has been providing solid value at his price point with six goals and 30 points through seven contests this year. He's been steady too, with only one stretch of three straight games without a point from Oct. 28-Nov. 2. More recently, Morrissey has a goal and six points over his last seven outings.

Mike Matheson, MON at DAL ($6,100): Matheson has recorded at least a point in six straight games, supplying a goal and six assists over that stretch. That's pushed him up to six goals and 27 points through 36 appearances in 2023-24. Jake Oettinger (lower body) isn't projected to return Tuesday, so Montreal will likely face Scott Wedgewood, who has a 2.92 GAA and a .905 save percentage.

Thomas Chabot, OTT at VAN ($5,100): Injuries have left Chabot as a somewhat overlooked offensive defenseman. It's something that justifiably lowers his value in season-long fantasy leagues, but in a daily format, all you need to know is he's great when healthy. Chabot registered two assists in his return from a leg injury Sunday, giving him six helpers in 10 outings this season. The blueliner also had 11 goals and 41 points in 68 appearances in 2022-23.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.