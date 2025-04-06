Fantasy Hockey
Justin Robidas News: First career NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Robidas scored a goal, took two shots and recorded two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Robidas has logged two appearances at the NHL level and has cracked the scoresheet both times, so it's hard to argue about his solid start to his career. The 21-year-old has been playing in the fourth line, but it wouldn't be surprising if he moves up in the lineup as long as he can maintain this excellent start.

