Justin Robidas News: Secures assist in NHL debut

Robidas logged an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

This was Robidas' NHL debut, and he set up an Eric Robinson tally in the second period for his first point. The 22-year-old Robidas was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 and signed his entry-level deal in May of 2023, so he's taken his time to develop to get to this level. This stint in the NHL is likely to be temporary, and he'll be limited to bottom-six minutes until one of Jordan Staal (lower body) or Andrei Svechnikov (undisclosed) is able to return. Robidas had 48 points in 65 games with AHL Chicago prior to his call-up Thursday.